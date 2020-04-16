EDMONTON -- As ice on the North Saskatchewan River melts, the city is pleading Edmontonians to stay away.

Since the start of the month, Edmonton firefighters have rescued nine people – three of whom needed help on the same day – from the river and its banks.

“Snow and ice on the North Saskatchewan River are never safe to walk on,” acting Fire Chief Brad Hoekstra said.

“Swift moving ice poses a very high risk. The hard truth is that if you get swept under an ice shelf by a current, we can’t get to you.”

For those who do fall in, hypothermia reduces a person’s chances of escaping on their own to three minutes before they are unable to move their arms and legs.

“Choosing to walk on the river puts you, your family and emergency responders at extreme risk, especially at this time of year.”

Stormwater lakes and ponds should also be avoided, the city said.

If an Edmontonian sees someone fall through ice, they should call 911 immediately and determine a point of reference where the individual was last seen. They should not try to rescue a person or animal that has fall through ice themselves.