EDMONTON -- The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is fully booked up for nine weeks starting at the end of February.

The mountain retreat has 446 rooms, none of them are available to book on the hotel's website between Feb. 23 and April 29.

"We have a private booking however, as we must always safeguard the privacy of our guests, we do not share details about hotel reservations, meetings, or private events," a hotel spokesperson told CTV News via email.

Reality Steve, a television writer, tweeted the Bachelorette is filming its next season at Jasper Park Lodge.

In response, Chris Labossiere said: "I can confirm this. I had the Outlook Cabin booked for 4 nights for my wife's 50th Birthday and they JUST called me to punt us. I am pissed..."

CELEBRITY VISITS

A little more than a week after saying their vows, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Jasper for their honeymoon, according to celebrity news agency TMZ.

It’s not the first time the mountain town has welcomed royalty. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip last stayed at the JPL during their 2005 visit.

And in 1950, Hollywood royalty stopped by: Marilyn Monroe and Robert Mitchum were in town to shoot the film “River of no Return.”