9-year sentence handed down for death of Camrose County woman in 2019

A Fort McMurray man has been sentenced to nine years for manslaughter in the death of an Alberta woman in 2019.

Rose Neilson, 78, was found dead in her home in Armena, Alta., in Camrose County on Nov. 8, 2019.

Nicolas Dagenais, 26, was initially charged with first-degree murder in her death.

He was also given a lifetime firearm prohibition as part of his sentence.

Armena is about 70 kilometres southeast of Edmonton, located on Highway 21.