It’s the school dance throwback you never knew you needed. Three late-90s hit makers will take the stage at the River Cree Resort and Casino in September, all with a Much Video Dance.

Perhaps best known for their hit “Barbie Girl”, Aqua is headlining The Rewind Tour – which will make a stop in the Edmonton-area on Friday, September 14, 2018.

The europop group will be joined by Canadian pop group Prozzäk (“Sucks to be You” and “Omobolasire”) and Danish singer-songwriter Whigfield (“Saturday Night”).

The stop in the Edmonton-area is one of eight in Canada. The tour is scheduled to make two other stops in Alberta: in Grande Prairie and Calgary.

Tickets will go on sale (through Ticketmaster) on Thursday, June 1.