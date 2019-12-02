EDMONTON -- After seven months of LRT construction, 95 Avenue between 85 Street and Connors Road is now open to traffic.

The road was closed in April 2019 to allow work on the Valley Line LRT.

One lane is each direction is now open, with temporary signal infrastructure. Pedestrians are able to use the north and south sides of 95 Avenue, with crosswalks at 85 Street, 87 Street and 92 Street.

Some construction work will continue in the middle of the avenue, including concrete pouring and installation of rail bed.