EDMONTON -- 95 Street is closed to traffic between 114 Avenue and 116 Avenue as fire crews deal with a house fire.

Crews responded at 6:51 a.m. A porch at the back of the home was on fire.

"Right now, indications look like somebody has built a temporary shelter on the back, exterior porch and that seems to be where the fire originated," District Chief Glen Maines told CTV News Edmonton.

Officials say two people are being treated, one for burns and the second for smoke inhalation.

The fire is under control and still under investigation. The cause is not yet known.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided as they become available.