99 Street reopens just off Whyte Ave after police investigation

Part of 99 Street was closed Monday afternoon for an investigation, the Edmonton Police Service said just after 3:30 p.m.

The road was closed to traffic in all directions between 77 and 78 Avenue. CTV News attended the scene just after 4:15 p.m. and traffic had resumed in every direction by that time.

EPS did not provide details about the investigation, but did say there was no risk to the public.