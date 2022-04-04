$9M in total damages from Erindale apartment fire, no known cause yet

A fire at a west Edmonton apartment building caused $9 million in damages in total.

Fire investigators said in an update Monday the fire which started in a third-floor bedroom caused $7.5 million in damage to the building at 95 Avenue and 182 Street.

Another $1.5 million was lost in contents.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Several people called 911 about the fire on March 30, which sent five people – including a firefighter – to hospital, displaced more than a dozen residents, and which collapsed the roof of the building.

The La Perle Community League has been organizing support and aid for those affected by the fire.