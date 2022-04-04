$9M in total damages from Erindale apartment fire, no known cause yet

A fire on March 30, 2022, destroyed the top floors of an apartment complex at 95 Avenue and 182 Street (CTV News Edmonton). A fire on March 30, 2022, destroyed the top floors of an apartment complex at 95 Avenue and 182 Street (CTV News Edmonton).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island