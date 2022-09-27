'A bad idea': Road safety concerns after Alberta cuts 2nd test for new drivers

Michele Dimitrisin has been driving on a graduated driver's license (GDL) for five years, and even though a government "red tape" slash announced Tuesday benefits her, she's a little worried about potential impacts.

"I’ve seen even my own friends drive and they’re not really, like I feel like they should go and get another test done," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"There’s a lot of really bad drivers now with this test, so who knows who could sneak by if the test goes away."

Dimitrisin is one of 700,000 Alberta drivers who are part of the GDL program. She called changes to it by the UCP "a bad idea."

Launched in 2003, the program requires new drivers to have a learners licence for a year, pass a basic road test and meet a number of other conditions before they can get a probationary Class 5. Then, to get a full licence, drivers must wait at least two years before passing an advanced road test.

The UCP government says starting next spring that advanced road test will no longer be required for Class 5 (passenger vehicles) and Class 6 (motorcycle) driver's licences, saving those drivers a $150 testing fee.

Instead the licenses will automatically transition to a full one for drivers who have a clean record in the final year of probation. Violations will mean an extra year of probation.

"The objective of the changes are meant to reduce red tape and also cut costs for Albertans and businesses without cutting the safety aspects of the program," said Alberta Transportation Minister Prasad Panda.

"It's not reducing safety. They have to be on probation for two years, so those two years should sort out if there are any issues with those drivers, whether it's traffic violations or drug and alcohol."

The president of one Alberta registry is not convinced and was surprised by the changes, saying it puts the province out of step with others.

"The GDL program was really put in place (so) people get a licence when they’re 16, and to have a check in a couple years later to see if they have the required skills to be on the road," said Shannon Vander Meulen of East Calgary Registry.

The Class 4 advanced tests are also being eliminated, which includes taxis, ride shares and small buses.

"So there won’t be a process where a licensed driver examiner will be assessing the skills of a person who wants to transport passengers," Vander Meulen explained.

Eliminating the road test was suggested by many Albertans in a 2019 government survey on red-tape reduction.

Panda said about 500,000 graduated licence holders are likely eligible to move to full Class 5 licences, but in the past five years, 65 per cent of those with graduated licences did not take the second advanced road test.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson and The Canadian Press