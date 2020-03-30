EDMONTON -- A local non-profit outreach service is looking for laptops for its members.

The COVID-19 virus has forced the C5 hub to close its doors, but its members are still in need.

The agency offers community programs to its 30,000 members across Edmonton. The programs offered include employment support and mental health support, as well as youth and seniors services.

Many of C5’s low-income members don’t have access to computers at home leaving them with no way to stay connected.

C5 youth worker Vedaste Ndamiye says having internet access is more crucial now than ever.

“Right now having a laptop and internet in the house is not a luxury, it’s actually like a basic need for community members,” Ndamiye told CTV News Edmonton via video chat. “You know school is starting today and everything will be done online.

“Last week I started doing a study group. I sent out a little clip of how I was trying to connect to some community members and children to do some reading in the afternoons and I realized most kids do not have computers to use."

“You can imagine families where they do not have a laptop and that’s a total disconnection and the children can’t do anything,” he said.

If you have a new or used laptop you would like to donate go to the C5 hub website and click the contact link.