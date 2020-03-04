EDMONTON -- Yes, the temperature will get above zero today. But the wind will be an issue.

And we'll have some sunny breaks. However, there will also be some occasional pockets of flurries or snow.

We'll get a little bit of everything in Edmonton today.

Heavier snow continues to fall in a broken band from Peace River east to Lac La Biche.

Several cm of snow has hit a few spots.

The icefields parkway also got hit with heavier snow overnight and should see a bit more this morning.

A low pressure system brings snow back to the mountain parks and northern Alberta on Thursday.

Most of the snow should be in the High Level to Fort McMurray regions.

Edmonton gets a warm and partly cloudy day.

Friday is changeover day as some cooler air starts to push in through the afternoon.

AND... we're still expecting a BIG drop in temperature for the weekend.

Mornings will be in the -15 to -20 range and afternoons near -10 in the Edmonton area.

Snow is coming too. There's still a question of how much. But several centimetres looks POSSIBLE.

HERE'S THE FORECAST FOR EDMONTON:

Today – Mix of sun & cloud. Wind: NW 20-40 km/h late this morning & early afternoon.

60% chance of occasional flurries/light snow.

High: 3

Tonight - A few clouds overnight.

9pm: -1

Thursday - Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: -5

Afternoon High: 3

Friday - Mix of sun & cloud. 30% chance of late-day flurries.

Warmest temperatures near noon, cooling through afternoon.

Morning Low: -6

High: 1

Saturday - Cloudy. 60% chance of snow.

Morning Low: -17

Afternoon High: -10

DST Starts - clocks "spring forward" one hour

Sunday - 30% chance of flurries in the morning. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon.

Clearing in the evening.

Morning Low: -18

Afternoon High: -8