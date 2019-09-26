EDMONTON -- The upcoming budget will include funding cuts for Alberta cities and towns, and the opposition says the reduction of one program will hit hardest outside Edmonton and Calgary.

The annual Alberta Urban Municipalities Association (AUMA) convention is underway in Edmonton, just under a month before the UCP releases its first budget.

"I'm not going to get into specifics on the budget, but I'll say this: This will be a budget of restraint," Finance Minister Travis Toews told municipal leaders at the Edmonton Convention Centre Thursday.

The Municipal Sustainability Initiative (MSI)—a program that has allocated nearly $10 billion since its inception in 2007 to rehabilitate Alberta communities—is expected to be further reduced. MSI will end in 2022, and Edmonton and Calgary have already negotiated a $500-million replacement for 2022-23, but other towns don't have an alternative in place.

NDP MLA Joe Ceci believes MSI will see a 30 per cent reduction, meaning Red Deer would get about $10 million less in 2020.

In response to Ceci's prediction, AUMA President Barry Morishita said: "Thirty per cent is not a very handleable number. That will stop infrastructure, that will create deficits beyond what we have now, and that will impact communities very, very broadly."

"Our conversations have led us to believe that these are cuts that we can handle."

Municipal Affairs Minister Kaycee Madu made it clear to municipal leaders that "our government is here to work with you."

"We will all need to share in the recovery before we can share in the prosperity that lies ahead," Madu said.

Premier Jason Kenney is expected to speak at the convention Friday.

The budget will be released on Oct. 24.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson