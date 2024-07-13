EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • 'A complete thrill': Dozens of skydivers jump to celebrate sport, set new world record

    A tandem skydive jump can be seen at Skydive Edmonton West near Onoway on July 13, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) A tandem skydive jump can be seen at Skydive Edmonton West near Onoway on July 13, 2024. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Dozens of skydivers dotted the sky near Onoway on Saturday.

    Amateur and well-seasoned jumpers alike were at Skydive Edmonton West near Onaway for an event in honour of the first World Skydiving Day.

    Saturday's skydivers will be tallying their jumps with jumpers around the world to set the first World Skydiving Day record for most jumps in one day..

    "I think we'll get about 80 people up," said Jason Cameron, operations manager of Skydive Edmonton West. "Some of us will get up multiple times."

    Cameron said one skydiver flew in from England just to participate in the world-record setting. https://www.worldskydivingday.com/

    "She jumped here last year, and then we told her about World Skydiving Day so she booked her vacation to be here today," he added.

    Multiple new jumpers were able to add their tallies too with tandem jumps strapped in with an instructor.

    "That was exhilarating. I have never experienced anything like that," said first-time jumper Lincoln Ho. "It wasn't scary at all. It was a complete thrill."

    "Never thought I'd do it in my life, but (it was) really good," said Lily Sim, another first-time skydiver. "Everybody should try it."

    Cameron said anyone who wasn't ready to jump was welcome to come watch and learn more about the sport.

    "Especially people that are concerned about the safety aspect or things like that, they can come see what it's all about. We love having spectators," he said.

    To learn more about Skydive Edmonton West, visit its website.

    World Skydiving Day will be held on the second Saturday in July each year.

