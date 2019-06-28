Peter Vogelaar likes to think inside the box. The artist from Winlaw, B.C. is spending the next few days teaching people how to make castles at the Sand On Whyte Festival. The kids he’s teaching have a bucket-load more opportunity than he did.

“I didn't start until I was 50, so maybe I can get them to start a little younger,” said the 66 year-old sand artist.

Vogelaar is now a professional, carving out a name for himself in both ice and sand-sculpting.

“To me it’s such a beautiful medium,” explained Volgelaar, “because you can pack it up really quickly and with a few sharp tools, you can create something really quickly.”

Volgelaar and Quebec artist Guy-Olivier Deveau have created seven pieces for Sand On Whyte, with each one exploring an emotion.

There are sculptures depicting love, joy, pride, hope, fear, stress and vanity. It’s called “More Than A Feeling.” The producer hopes that walking by the creations will be a moving experience.

“We just let people think about it,” said Wanda Bornn. “How do you feel today? Tell us how you're feeling.”

Although some may feel disappointed that their sand art creations are not permanent, Volgelaar told CTV News he actually likes that what he builds eventually slips away.

“I love making it, I love the response I get, and I make sure I get some good pictures and that's it,” said Volgelaar.

And the response he gets is usually different than the emotions that inspired his artwork at Sand on Whyte.

“Mostly what I get from people is amazement, and that that’s fine too.”

Sand on Whyte runs until July 7th on the corner of Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard.