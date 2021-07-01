EDMONTON -- The Ismaili Muslim community in Edmonton partnered with the City of Edmonton to host a Canada Day breakfast and pop-up vaccination clinic Thursday morning.

The community had hosted a Canada Day pancake breakfast at the legislature grounds for the past 32 years in Edmonton until last year when the COVID-19 pandemic halted their streak.

This Canada Day, the group was excited to not only restart their annual tradition but help the fight against COVID-19 by offering immunizations to residents at the Hope Mission shelter.

Jan Musani, a volunteer with the Ismaili community, told CTV News Edmonton that the event started with Indigenous elders hosting a smudging ceremony and a teaching.

“It was a nice day,” Musani said. “It was a nice day for community and building relationships.

“It was a great opportunity to work together.”

Approximately 125 people attended the event.

For Musani, hosting a pop-up clinic was a bonus this year as the group was able to help boost vaccination numbers and ensure no one was left behind in the push to get Alberta immunized.

“If people can’t come to us as a community, it’s important for us to take (vaccinations) to them,” Musani added. “Many people don’t have the resources to get someplace at a specific time. They need the assistance.”

Leftover breakfast meals were donated to shelters across the city.