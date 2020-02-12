EDMONTON -- Jibs Abitoye dreamed of taking her clothing line to New York Fashion Week someday. But the Fort Saskatchewan designer didn't expect it to happen so quickly.

Just months after its launch, Divineity by Jibs was on the runway in Big Apple on Saturday.

"It was a dream come true," Abitoye told CTV Morning Live Edmonton.

The company was chosen to be part of a Flying Solo NYC couture show on Feb. 8.

"When my collection came out on the runway, I cried," Abitoye recalled.

She started Divineity by Jibs in part to help the women in Nigeria, where she immigrated from in 2012.

"By bringing business to them, I'm empowering women, you're putting food on the table for people, you're educating people, so that was very important for me, you know, to be able to give back to the community where I once lived," she explained.

The company also gives some of their profits to local organizations that support victims of domestic violence.

Divineity by Jibs clothing is available online or at pop up store events in the Edmonton area.