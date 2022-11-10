A fake e-transfer scam has defrauded Edmontonians thousands of dollars, police say

A man is accused of defrauding online sellers of thousands of dollars by fooling them with a fake e-transfer.

Anthony Renella Dugas, 29, was arrested Oct. 27 and faces multiple charges of fraud.

Police allege Dugas is linked to 12 complaints.

"It is reported that the suspect sends or shows the seller a fake e-transfer, sometimes with more than the agreed sale price offered as a 'tip.' By the time the seller realizes the transfer is fake, the suspect has disappeared with the property," Edmonton Police Service said in a warning to the public on Thursday.

Investigators believe there are other victims and have "concerns about possible future frauds."

Dugas also goes by the names Tony Schultz, Anthony Rendel, Tony EMW and Richard Carramusa.

He is white, 6'3" tall, and weighs 290 pounds.

Those who believe they are also a victim are asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.

Police advise online buyers and sellers to: