FC Edmonton is 14 matches into its season, and midfielder Ramon Soria has played every single second.

"In the last five, six years of my career, even when I was young, I played almost every game," the Spaniard told CTV News Edmonton.

"Ramon is a fantastic pro," his coach, Jeff Paulus, said. "I wouldn’t be able to pull him off the pitch. He'd probably stay on if I tried to sub him."

The Eddies have failed to win in the last three matches. With Calgary securing a place in the Canadian Premier League championship game, Edmonton, currently in fourth place, has to finish first in the second half of the season to make the final.

"These next two become vital," Paulus said. "We have to get six points on these matches for sure, but we're still in it. We can catch them. We've got a game in hand on a couple teams but we can't drop more points at home."

FC Edmonton faces HFX Wanderers at Clarke Field on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook