Showers (and even a few thunderstorms) persisted through the night in parts of Central Alberta.

Early this morning, most of the rain is falling south and west of the Edmonton Metro Region and slowly tracking ENE. Those showers will likely move through at least parts of the Edmonton area later this morning or early this afternoon.

Sunny breaks are expected for later this afternoon and partly cloudy conditions should prevail overnight.

There’s a risk of some scattered showers once again Wednesday in Central and North-Central Alberta.

But, the trend for the end of the week is for drier, sunnier conditions and a warm-up.

Temperatures will be near average (Highs in the 16/17 degree range) today and Wednesday. We’ll climb into the 18-21 degree range for highs Thu/Fri and this weekend.

Here’s your Edmonton forecast:

Today – Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers this morning and midday.

Sunny breaks developing this afternoon.

High: 16

Tonight – Partly cloudy.

9pm: 12

Wednesday – Cloudy with sunny breaks. 30% chance of scattered showers.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 17

Thursday – Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 6

Afternoon High: 18

Friday – Partly cloudy.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 18

Saturday – Sunny with a few clouds.

Morning Low: 7

Afternoon High: 20