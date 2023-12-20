'A great surprise': Beaumont barber gifts $700 in meat to food bank

A Beaumont barber has made an unusual donation to the local food bank.

Uday Zaarour, from the Barber Boss Barbershop, recently gifted $700 worth of meat to the Leduc and District Food Bank.

Zaarour won the meat, and a new smoker, after one of his clients asked him to join in a raffle in support of a local youth hockey team.

"We all ended up buying a raffle ticket, and I ended up winning," he said.

When he heard what he won, Zaarour said he knew right away what he wanted to do with his prize.

"I actually didn't even think of keeping it," he said. "We want to give back to this community, this is such an awesome community."

Zaarour gave the smoker to his brother-in-law and he gave the meat to the food bank, where he knew it was needed.

"It felt so good to be honest," he said. "To give back like that. You're helping out not just one family or two, you're helping out multiple.

"It was a great surprise," said Gert Reynar, executive director of the Leduc and District Food Bank. "I love those thinking-outside-the-box things that happen."

Reynar said it's unusual to get meat donations due to the high price tag on proteins.

"Anybody who has shopped in a grocery store knows how expensive that is, so a fresh butchered donation like that is great for our hampers," she said.

While meat isn't a common donation, it's an important one and helps round out meals made with non-perishable items.

"We try and put as much nutritional content into our hampers, so the meats, the produce, the dairy that we can put in just helps bring that nutritional content up," Reynar said.

The $700 donation is large, but Reynar said it won't last long given the historic level of need facing the food bank.

"I've been here 19 years, and I have to say this is probably the highest demand – even during recessions – that we've actually seen," Reynar said. "And it's every day."

The food bank has been giving out around 50,000 pounds of food in emergency hampers each month. Reynar said that's around a 15 per cent increase in demand from last year.

She said she's not only seeing more new people, she's seeing people coming back more.

"In the past, we would have clients who'd need to use this once or twice and then they'd be on their feet, we wouldn't see them again," Reynar said. "Now what we're seeing is that [people are coming] every month."

Food inflation, high interest rates, a lack of affordable housing and the price of utilities are driving the level of need in the community, Reynar said.

At the same time, those factors are hitting donors and the food bank itself.

"It's kind of a double-edged sword for us," Reynar said. "Demand is up, donations are down.

"Not much we can do about that except for really depend on those in the community."

Zaarour said giving back is an important part of his life and his religion, and he was happy to see his prize help others have a happy holiday season.

"You get a good feeling out of it," Zaarour said. "You know you're helping out people that are in need for it.

"You can't go wrong."

