'A great teammate': Oilers all smiles after Kane helps McDavid tie hat-trick record

Evander Kane had a wide-open net but he passed the puck anyway.

Instead of tapping it in for his first goal of the year, the Oilers' #91 dropped the puck off so captain Connor McDavid could tie an NHL record for season-opening hat tricks.

McDavid, looking somewhat surprised to get a pass, shot it in for his third goal of the night, securing a 5-3 Edmonton Oilers win over the Vancouver Canucks Wednesday.

"I like to keep him on his toes, I guess," Kane said with a laugh Thursday.

"I've been around a long time. So you recognize the situation of the game, who's out there, and I figured he's a pretty good player so if I put it in his vicinity he'll put it in. Nice to see him score a hat trick."

McDavid finished the game with four points. He also hit 700 in his career, becoming the sixth fastest ever to reach that mark. The current captain did it in 488 games. Wayne Gretzky holds the record at just 317.

After scoring three on opening night in 2017-18, McDavid also became just the third player in NHL history to record multiple hat tricks in season-opening games. He joins Brendan Shanahan and Cam Neely who also did it twice.

"That was a nice play by Kaner. It's not fun being at zero (goals). So it was definitely a chance to get off zero. Unselfish play for sure, definitely appreciate it," McDavid said after the game.

The Oilers coach didn't love the team's start, where they fell down 3-0. But Jay Woodcroft was happy with how his team stormed back and how the game ended, including Kane's pass.

"Kaner recognizing that Connor was available, and he found him, and that's a great teammate," Woodcroft told reporters.

"I'm glad you guys picked up on that. That's one of things sometimes just coaches pick up on and show in video and stuff like that. But I thought it was positive and an unselfish act."

Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid (97) celebrates his hat trick against the Vancouver Canucks during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson).

After joining the Oilers mid-season last year, Kane scored 22 goals in 43 games and added 13 in just 15 playoff matchups.

McDavid assisted on many of those markers, and Kane was asked if he expects his linemate to return the favour with some sweet passes this year.

"I dunno, with the type of player he is, probably not," Kane said sarcastically with a laugh, before adding a sincere, "I'm sure he will."

The Oilers take on the Calgary Flames next. That game is Saturday at Rogers Place at 8 p.m. MT.