EDMONTON -- Video of a car crash in Edmonton is drawing attention to the problems of street racing and stunting.

Posted to Twitter on Saturday by Michael Elliott, Edmonton Police Association president, the video shows a yellow car being driven at a high speed when its driver appears to lose control and hit a tree.

Recent gatherings at the Terwillegar Rec Centre have been been causing safety concerns for all. This was last night. Members are investigating & we are lucky no one was killed @edmontonpolice @YEGMayorOffice @BlueLineRacing @AlbertaJSG #publicsafety #officersafety pic.twitter.com/wlh5SOxMfO — Sgt. Michael Elliott (Pronouns he/him) (@AFPAElliott) August 21, 2021

The car’s owner tells CTV News Edmonton that he was standing in a nearby parking lot when the crash happened.

“I heard some tires squeal and I turned around,” Shariff Kamaldin recalled.

According to Kamaldin, the driver was not injured and the passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“That’s what really matters,” he added. “Metal is replaceable and people aren’t.”

Kamaldin said the crash happened during an event hosted by AutoClubYEG, a club of car enthusiasts that formed about five months earlier.

“We’ve met a lot people, we’ve had a lot of success,” Kamaldin said, who helped create the club.

“Friday night just got a little bit carried away,” he added. “I guess everyone can really take it as a learning lesson on everything.”

Two days later, black tire marks were still clearly visible along the road at the crash site.

A memorial also had been created for the broken tree.

Kamaldin said in the future he would ensure there are stricter rules in place.

“You build a car and you want to have fun with it,” he shared. “I’m not even going to lie to you, we do have fun with our cars and it should be privately, it shouldn’t be publicly or it should be taken to a track.”

