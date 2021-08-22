EDMONTON -- Video surfacing on social media showing what appeared to be a car crash in Edmonton is drawing attention to the problems of street racing and stunting.

Posted to Twitter on Saturday by Michael Elliott, Edmonton Police Association president, the video shows a yellow car driving at a high speed when it loses control and hits a tree.

Recent gatherings at the Terwillegar Rec Centre have been been causing safety concerns for all. This was last night. Members are investigating & we are lucky no one was killed @edmontonpolice @YEGMayorOffice @BlueLineRacing @AlbertaJSG #publicsafety #officersafety pic.twitter.com/wlh5SOxMfO — Sgt. Michael Elliott (Pronouns he/him) (@AFPAElliott) August 21, 2021

The car’s owner tells CTV News Edmonton that he was standing in a nearby parking lot when the crash happened.

“I heard some tires squeal and I turned around,” said Shariff Kamaldin.

Kamaldin said the driver was not injured and that the passenger was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“That’s what really matters,” he added. “Metal is replaceable and people aren’t.”

Two days after the accident black tire marks are still clearly visible along the road at the crash site.

Some have created a memorial for the broken tree.

Kamaldin said the accident happened during an event hosted by AutoClubYEG, an organization focusing on bringing together car enthusiasts from across the city.

The club formed about five months and has had success in connecting people passionate about cars.

“We’ve met a lot people, we’ve had a lot of success,” Kamaldin said, who also helped found the organization.

“Friday night just got a little bit carried away,” he added. “I guess everyone can really take it as a learning lesson on everything.”

Kamaldin said in the future he would ensure there are stricter rules in place.

“You build a car and you want to have fun with it,” he shared. “I’m not even going to lie to you, we do have fun with our cars and it should be privately, it shouldn’t be publicly or it should be taken to a track.”

CTV News reached out to Edmonton police for details about the incident.