'A lot of blisters': Edmonton marathon runner to complete course in stiletto heels

At least one runner at the Edmonton marathon on Sunday will be strapping on a pair of stilettos at the starting line.

Curtis Hargrove, a seasoned marathon runner, will be taking on the 42-kilometre race in high heels to raise money and awareness for people experiencing domestic abuse.

The money will be donated to the Stepping Stones Crisis Society (SSCS) in Cold Lake, where it will be used to help finish a new shelter and transitional housing project for women and children experiencing domestic abuse.

"This is really important to me. This is really important to our community, and I just want to do my best and support them," Hargrove said.

Cindy Yang, of SSCS, said Hargrove has always been a "big philanthropist and a big dreamer" and is excited to cheer him on.

"I can't even imagine trying to do a full marathon, so it is truly remarkable what Curtis is doing," Yang said. "We're really grateful that he's taking the time and the attention and helping us raise awareness to our cause."

Yang said domestic violence is on the rise, and due to limited space, 332 women and children were unable to access the shelter over the last year.

"Due to lack of shelter beds available in the last five years or so, our turnaways had increased over 350 per cent," Yang said, adding the new building will more than double the number of beds available.

"In addition to that, we're going to have a little bit more of an expansive community-facing hub so we can focus a little bit more on the wrap-around services."

To beat the current world record, Hargrove will have to finish the race in less than five hours, 13 minutes and 27 seconds. He said he'll have to keep up a "nice, steady jog" to clinch the record – but he's hopeful.

"I've been an athlete my whole life. I've got some pretty good stability, and I'm hoping to just (put) one foot in front of the other," he said.

It's not the first time Hargrove has donned the red stilettos he will be running in. In 2012, he walked 300 kilometres in the shoes in support of the YWCA.

"It was pretty crazy. I got a lot of blisters and cuts on my feet that I never got in my life running," Hargrove said.

He recently donned the pair again to break them back in. While they're not ideal marathon footwear, Hargrove said the biggest challenge in a race is always mental.

"If you don't think you can do it, you're not going to be able to do it," he said. "If you can defeat your own mind, and you can go out there and push yourself to your limits, anything's possible."

Anyone who wants to donate can find more information on Hargrove's Facebook page or the SSCS website.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson