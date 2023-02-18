'A lot of fun': Local woman describes raising puppy to be future service dog

A woman who raises puppies to become service dogs is sharing her experience.

Jennifer Klarenbach is part of the puppy raisers program for Aspen Service Dogs Inc.

She's currently raising Dublin, a Golden Lab puppy.

"It's been a lot of fun. He makes me laugh everyday with his antics, he's part mountain goat," she said.

"The most important job of the raisers is to love the puppy, socialize the puppy and therefore we will be working with a very confident dog," said Maureen MacKay, CEO of Aspen Service Dogs.

The organization takes care of all the costs associated with raising a puppy, like food and medical bills.

Puppy raisers are required to go to weekly training sessions.

After Dublin completes a few years of training, he'll be able to support someone through one of the four options the organization deals with, mobility, autism, PTSD, and facility.

Trainers will determine which specialty each dog is suited for.

If Dublin, when he grows up and we notice that he's a real problem solver and he likes to put things in his mouth and retrieve, he would potentially be really good for mobility," said MacKay.

Klarenbach says she's never raised a puppy before, she's successfully trained 14 adult dogs over her eight years of volunteering.

She says raising a puppy is a different experience.

"The adult ones you can leave. You don't have to watch them constantly. Him, I have doors closed off and a baby gate and there's only certain places he can get to. With an adult I really wouldn't worry about that. And an adult actually sleeps through the night!"

She'll spend just over a year with Dublin before he moves into the adult program.

"Worst day of the year for me is when I have to give up my dogs. When you see what they're doing, and you get a picture of them doing what they're supposed to do and that they're happy, it really makes it ok."

You can learn about becoming a volunteer puppy or adult dog raiser online.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon.