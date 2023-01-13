'A lot of lying going on' about premier's role in COVID-19 prosecutions: Alberta NDP
Alberta's Opposition NDP leader says Premier Danielle Smith has entangled herself in a web of lies and needs to come clean over what she has been saying to prosecutors pursuing COVID-19 health violations.
“She’s scrambling. She is either lying now or she was lying then. Clearly lying is happening. There is a lot of lying going on,” Rachel Notley told reporters in Calgary on Friday.
Notley added there is also evidence of interference in the administration of justice.
“The deputy attorney general, when it comes to individual matters that are before the courts, does not meet with the premier to have the premier try and coax him into changing what happens with respect to decisions.”
The United Conservative Party premier has been a staunch advocate of protesters against COVID-19 health restrictions. Smith had long promised to pursue pardoning non-criminal violators of health restrictions, such as pastors who ignored gathering limits at services and people fined for not wearing masks.
However, she faced accusations of interfering in justice when she announced Thursday that while she would let the court process play out, “I ask (Crown attorneys) on a regular basis, as new cases come out: 'Is it in the public interest to pursue and is there a reasonable likelihood of conviction?'''
Questions remain over whom Smith talked to, when she talked to them, what they talked about and why Smith felt the need to impose herself at all in what should be an independent process.
Smith’s remarks Thursday match similar comments made to Rebel News in an interview just before Christmas.
Both Smith and the justice ministry now say she had only high-level discussions with Justice Minister Tyler Shandro and his deputy attorney general.
“At no time have I communicated with Crown prosecutors,” said Smith in a statement Friday. "My language may have been imprecise in these instances."
Smith suggested in her Friday statement she was simply on a fact-finding mission to explore "what options were available to with respect to outstanding COVID-related cases."
She said the officials told her they would handle the cases in the normal independent fashion and she said she respected that.
However, in her Rebel News interview on Dec. 21, Smith said she used the meeting to impress upon officials that she believes the public is no longer onside with future COVID-19 prosecutions. She said prosecutors should consider that point, along with the fact cases were failing in court, when they make future decisions.
"I’ve put it to the prosecutors, and I have asked them to do a review of the (COVID-19) cases with those two things in mind and I’m hopeful that we’ll see a true turning of the page," Smith told Rebel News.
Smith’s Friday statement referred only to past talks, an assertion confirmed by the Justice Department. But in the Rebel News interview, and speaking to reporters Thursday, Smith indicated consultations are active and ongoing.
“The questions that I can ask and have asked and continue to ask is: Is it in the public interest and is there a reasonable likelihood of conviction?” Smith told Rebel News.
Notley said the biggest question is why Smith is imposing herself at all on what is supposed to an independent process.
Smith’s office declined to respond to specific question on that.
The NDP is calling for an independent investigation, saying there is recent precedent.
Last February, a third-party report by a retired judge concluded that then-UCP justice minister Kaycee Madu tried to interfere in the administration of justice when he called up Edmonton's police chief to discuss his traffic ticket.
Madu was moved to a different portfolio under then-premier Jason Kenney. He has since been promoted to deputy premier under Smith.
This is the second time Smith has delivered controversial remarks over promises to help those she says were unjustly victimized by COVID-19 health rules.
In late November, Smith announced she was rolling back on a promise to introduce a bill to make it a human rights violation to impose restrictions on people based on their vaccine status.
In that same announcement, Smith said she was instead taking action directly. She said her government had contacted the Arctic Winter Games and convinced event organizers to drop their vaccine mandate.
John Rodda, committee president of the Games, said at the time he was not aware of any such call and said the committee made the decision to remove the vaccine mandate without any outside coaxing.
Smith’s office declined Friday to respond to a request asking for confirmation that someone in government contacted the Arctic Winter Games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2023.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Wind chill of -55, flood risk, 40 cm of snow: Weather warnings in place from coast to coast to coast
Environment Canada issued several weather alerts for all three of Canada's coasts, warning of a mix of rain, freezing drizzle, snow and extreme cold are expected across the country.
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, dead at 69
Robbie Bachman, drummer and co-founder of Canadian rock group Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died, his brother confirmed on Twitter.
A rare green comet will soon approach Earth for first time in 50,000 years
A recently discovered green comet, whose last journey past Earth was tens of thousands of years ago, will make its next trip past our blue planet in the coming weeks.
NEW | 'Very constructive conversations': Is Trudeau closer to a health deal with provinces?
Some premiers are voicing optimism about reaching a deal soon with the federal government over increasing health-care funding, something Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he still wants tied to improved outcomes before the money rolls out of Ottawa. Are the federal and provincial governments getting closer to an agreement? Here's what's being said.
Canada is over the peak of flu season: FluWatch report
Canada's flu season is officially winding down, according to the first national FluWatch report of 2023, which was released Friday.
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
House of Commons committee plans to take another look at updated Rogers-Shaw deal
The House of Commons industry and technology committee is planning to initiate another study of the proposed Rogers-Shaw merger.
Penalties for public servants who won't go back to office to be handled individually
The federal government says repercussions for public servants who refuse to return to in-person work will be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.
Ukrainian doctors remove unexploded grenade from injured soldier's chest
An injured Ukrainian soldier had an unexploded grenade successfully removed from his chest earlier this week, according to the country's military doctors.
Calgary
-
At least one injured in serious collision on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail
Calgary police, firefighters and EMS responded around 3:30 p.m. to the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail at the Douglasdale overpass, following a collision between a pickup truck and a sedan.
-
Duehr shakes off the Blues with first NHL goal
In the wire service recap of the game, the news merited a couple lines.
-
Man accused of recording woman showering at Lethbridge YMCA
A 34-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly filmed a woman having a shower at a YMCA in Lethbridge earlier this week.
Saskatoon
-
'Best day of my life': Saskatoon boy to receive $1M eye therapy that could help save sight
For the past year, a Saskatoon mother has been advocating for her 7-year-old son to receive treatment that will help him be able to see better.
-
Province, FSIN remains at odds on Sask. First Act
As the province continues to publicize the Saskatchewan First Act as an important mechanism to protect the province's economy, First Nations leaders in opposition to it are becoming protective themselves.
-
Court appeal dismissed for man who murdered Saskatoon father of 5
Saskatchewan’s court of appeals has dismissed an application to overturn the conviction of a man found guilty in the death of a Saskatoon father of five.
Regina
-
'A dangerous precedent': White City annexation decision sets stage for future developments
The Saskatchewan Municipal Board (SMB) dismissed White City’s application to annex 4,000 acres of land including all of Emerald Park on Thursday.
-
Looking back at the history of the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School
As Saskatchewan, Canada, and the world begin to process the recent findings at the old grounds of the Qu’Appelle Indian Residential School site, its history remains as the longest-running Residential School in existence.
-
'We don’t have enough houses': Low supply a big concern for Regina housing market
Despite a fairly flat housing market, real estate experts believe a short supply of low-priced, affordable homes is the biggest concern for the market.
Atlantic
-
Emergency departments are in a state of crisis, Halifax ER chief says
The head of emergency medicine for Halifax and the surrounding area says ERs are under the most extreme pressure that he's seen in his 23-year career, and he says it's taking a toll on patients and health-care workers.
-
Family of N.S. woman who died after leaving ER hears from hundreds about their own experiences
Doctor Margaret Fraser has worked in the emergency department at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney, N.S., for 12 years. News of a patient's death after leaving the facility has the physician pleading for more staff.
-
School bus crashes as winter storm brings messy roads, closures to parts of the Maritimes
Friday is a snow day for students in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island as a winter storm brings a mix of snow, wind, freezing rain and rain to the region.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman tracks down her missing suitcase but Sunwing won't let her get it
A woman whose suitcase was left behind by Sunwing two weeks ago says she knows 'exactly where it is' but the airline refuses to let her pick it up.
-
Worker dies after St. Catharines industrial fire, police say
Niagara police say the lone worker hospitalized after a fire at a hazardous waste facility in St. Catharines, Ont., has died.
-
Arkells frontman’s name to be immortalized on Hamilton snow plow
The votes are in—Arkells’ frontman Max Kerman’s name will now be immortalized on a snow plow.
Montreal
-
3 workers still missing after explosion at Quebec propane company
Quebec provincial police said Friday that three workers are still missing 24 hours after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in the Lanaudiere region.
-
Fans brave snowstorm to get early access to Nike shoe inspired by Montreal bagel
Montrealers really like their bagels — and shoes — apparently. Scores of sneaker fans lined up in a snowstorm Friday morning just to get their hands on Nike's latest creation inspired by the Montreal icon — the bagel.
-
'Gentle and hard-working': Woman found dead in Mont Saint-Hilaire was mother, health-care worker
Nadine Flora Alinanyinyi, the 34-year-old woman found dead at a Mont Saint-Hilaire home on Thursday, was a healthcare worker who recently had a baby, according to her employer.
Ottawa
-
Winter storm blankets Ottawa with 16 cm of snow on Friday
The first significant snowstorm of 2023 blanketed Ottawa with 16 cm of fresh snow on Friday, slowing down the commute for drivers and transit riders.
-
Unions call on federal government to halt return-to-office plan for employees
Two federal unions are calling on the federal government to halt the return-to-office plans on the eve of tens of thousands of federal employees returning to work two or three days a week.
-
The Savoy Brasserie in Westboro set to close, with Zak's Diner moving in
The Savoy Brasserie is closing its doors in Westboro, with Zak's Diner planning to move into the location in February.
Kitchener
-
Die-hard bikers turn out for snowy Friday the 13th in Dover, but most leave motorcycles at home
Snowy cold conditions appear to have kept the usual crowds away from Port Dover for Friday the 13th.
-
Thieves flip 8 trucks at gravel pit outside Guelph, Ont. to get at catalytic converters
Police are investigating after someone flipped over eight large trucks at a gravel pit outside Aberfoyle and stole the vehicles’ catalytic converters.
-
Hiring of personal staff divides Region of Waterloo councillors
Some Region of Waterloo councillors are questioning Coun. Rob Deutschmann’s decision to hire two people out of pocket to help him with his council duties, citing an issue of inequality among councillors.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspect arrested in threats that closed northern high school, charges include child porn
Ontario Provincial Police said Friday they have arrested a suspect connected to online threats that closed Timiskaming District Secondary School in New Liskeard for two days this week.
-
Historic Manitoulin lodge with a tragic past is up for sale
One of Manitoulin Island's most historic and noteworthy properties is up for sale. The Dodge Lodge, which made international headlines in the 1930s after an heir to the car fortune died in the North Channel, is being sold.
-
Temiskaming Shores transit riders frustrated with state of shuttle service
Temiskaming Shores residents and transit riders say they are “disgusted” with the city after their transit service was significantly changed.
Winnipeg
-
Two women try to steal man’s dog while out walking: police
Winnipeg police are looking for two suspects after receiving reports that they tried to steal a man’s dog on Thursday.
-
Pierre Poilievre speech to Frontier Centre as part of daylong visit to Winnipeg
Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his decision to speak to a group that has come under fire for comments on residential schools and discrimination.
-
'Safety's number 1:' tiny home village for homeless opens in Winnipeg
Bundles of dried sage tied together with red ribbon hang from black fixtures connected to wood-panelled walls.
Vancouver
-
More cases of 'Kraken' variant detected in B.C., but province has good protection, officials say
B.C.'s top doctor says the province has confirmed more cases of the so-called "Kraken" variant of the virus that causes COVID-19, but it is not currently the strain responsible for most infections in B.C.
-
100-unit rental building proposed for vacant lot 2 blocks from Granville Island
A developer has applied for permission to build a 100-unit apartment building on a vacant, triangular lot near Granville Island in Vancouver.
-
B.C. man sets world record for oldest man to do headstand
Bruce Ives of Haida Gwaii, B.C., was confirmed as the world's oldest man to do a headstand after his granddaughter received an email from the Guinness World Records on Jan. 9. Three RCMP officers attended Ives' record-breaking headstand, as well as the principal of the local high school.
Vancouver Island
-
Floating spa facility HAVN approved for Victoria harbour
Victoria's Inner Harbour will soon be home to a floating spa facility after city council unanimously approved the HAVN harbour sauna project Thursday.
-
Nanaimo RCMP searching for missing boy, 13
Police in Nanaimo, B.C., are asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old boy.
-
B.C. man sets world record for oldest man to do headstand
Bruce Ives of Haida Gwaii, B.C., was confirmed as the world's oldest man to do a headstand after his granddaughter received an email from the Guinness World Records on Jan. 9. Three RCMP officers attended Ives' record-breaking headstand, as well as the principal of the local high school.