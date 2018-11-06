Two Americans who live in Edmonton and voted in Tuesday’s midterms sat down with CTV News to discuss Donald Trump and the importance of this election.

Kimberly Johnson was born in California and works for Democrats Abroad. Dane Whitney, a Washington native who last lived in Texas, considers himself a Libertarian and voted for Ted Cruz. Whitney is a conservative and says his values align closer to the Republican Party, but he’s not a fan of Trump.

“I would love to see conservatives stand up with a spine and say that what’s going on is not OK,” he said.

Johnson believes the midterm elections are about healing wounds and gaining the ability to keep Trump in check.

“I’m so concerned about the character, and the soul and the heart of the country, and preserving the values, and the traditions that we’ve had,” she told CTV News.

“I hope that we can install some checks and balances on what’s been happening.”

Whitney agrees, but said his hope is for a conservative leader to "bring some balance and some sanity to the conservative party."

“And check Trump on a lot of the hot garbage that he likes to put out all over the place," he added.

Johnson and Whitney also share similar views on gun control and the border, but not so much when it comes to immigration and health care.

“I want to see people enter the United States and be able to achieve the dreams that come with the land of opportunity … But at the same time, I would say there has to be a thought process to it,” Whitney said. “We can’t just say, ‘Just fling the doors open wide and let anyone come in.’”

For Johnson, there are no arguments when it comes to health care.

“There are some beliefs, there are some values, there are some things that are universal enough to matter to everybody. Like health care.”

The conversation between Whitney and Johnson was civil. At the end of the day, the two Americans want their country to improve—albeit through different vehicles.

“You’re an American, I’m an American … We all have constitutional rights,” Johnson said.

With files from Dan Grummett