

Timm Bruch, CTV Edmonton





For many Canadians, Wednesday marked the end of a trip they’ve been taking since they were young.

Greyhound’s last buses in western Canada drove across prairie highways one last time before the company cuts hundreds of routes.

It was a bittersweet moment for John Campbell, one of the dozens of travelers that bought a ticket for the last bus out of Edmonton.

“I’m on the bus basically for sentimental reasons,” Campbell said, somewhere along the Queen Elizabeth Highway. “It’s a bit of nostalgia tour for me on a beautiful prairie day.”

“Obviously it stirs up a lot of emotions. I feel like there’s a part of western Canada that’s being let down.”

Campbell – along with about two dozen others – buckled up for the one-way trip to Calgary. While he rode the bus to look back, just two seats behind him, Valerie Moulem was riding out of necessity.

“I’ve been taking this bus almost six years now,” Moulem said. “I work in Fort Mac so I have to take it…it makes me sad [today is the last day] because it saved me a lot of money and they are really good people, all the staff.”