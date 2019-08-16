Students from underrepresented backgrounds are taking part in a health sciences career day as part of a selective internship.

The Venture Healthcare program, a two-week program every summer, provides students interested in a healthcare career the opportunity to shadow professionals. The internship is available to students who are not enrolled in a recognized health sciences program.

An Nguyen, the program director for Venture Healthcare, explained the importance of providing unique opportunities to those from underserved backgrounds.

“More often times those that come from underrepresented backgrounds, you don’t see yourself in the health care professions that you might want to be a part of, and further, you don’t know people in the field who might be able to give advice.”

The career fair portion of the program takes place halfway through the internship, and Nguyen noted the importance of learning about all of the different healthcare programs from experts.

“What does it take to become a pharmacist? What does it take to become a doctor? This is where they can get all their questions answered and I don’t think this information is readily accessible.”

Maesha Elahi, a student participating in the program, had high praise for it.

“I cannot begin to explain just how fantastic it was to be able to meet in person with OTs, PTs, physicians, dieticians and pharmacists. It was just a broad range of professions that you don’t have access to otherwise. It really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The students taking part will receive a bursary in order to make the program more accessible to those who may not be able to afford leaving their jobs for the two-week program.

The internship runs from Aug. 12-23.