A St. Albert woman, who lives with multiple sclerosis, is going public with her story; one week after her specialized van was stolen from her driveway.

“I was just very upset, and I still am,” Maureen Bedry said.

Bedry, 73, needs the specially outfitted van to get around – along with lifts, and a wheelchair. She lives with multiple sclerosis, and can’t walk.

Bedry’s family noticed the van had been stolen on the morning of Sunday, February 25. It’s believed it was stolen overnight from the driveway.

“The van was parked at the top of the driveway, where it’s usually parked, and it was gone,” Sharon Gregesh, Bedry’s daughter, said.

Gregesh said the vehicle is a “lifeline” for her mother, assuring her a way to get to a hospital or to see a doctor without having to call an ambulance, and it also gives her some freedom.

“One little trip to a restaurant or to a local store or something like that, is something you and I take for granted,” Gregesh said.

“It’s not something my mom takes for granted.”

“A person shouldn’t be stuck like that,” Bedry said.

Police are investigating, but said as of Monday they had no leads – encouraging anyone with tips that could help police find the van to call police or Crime Stoppers.

For now, Bedry’s husband has started looking for a new van, although finding a van with a lift is a challenge, and expensive.

Her family is trying to get the word out in case someone spots the van. The van is described as: a 2005 navy blue Chrysler Town and Country, with Alberta licence plate EXE098.

“Sure it’d be great if people that steal from people are caught,” Gregesh said. “But it would be even better to have it back.”

With files from Nicole Weisberg