After creating a big buzz in Edmonton with a successful inaugural season, the Edmonton Stingers are giving back to the community.

On Wednesday, the team donated all of its practice and warm up gear to Sport Central. Dozens of gently used jerseys, shorts and shoes from the 2019 season arrived clean and ready to hit a new court.

Stingers president Brett Fraser said it’s important to give back to the grassroots of the sport.

“We want kids to grow up dreaming of playing basketball, and everyone deserves a shot. Our professional players all started with that dream.”

Sports Central accepts equipment from 13 sports including hockey and bicycling. The charity cleans and refurbishes it before making it available to kids across Edmonton and northern Alberta.