

Marianne Maravilla, CTV Edmonton





Two drivers are heading to court and several motorists have been slapped with speeding tickets during a traffic blitz in Fort Saskatchewan.

RCMP conducted the speeding crackdown on Highway 28A, a stretch of highway that they said is known for serious collisions.

In one case, a motorcyclist was observed going double the speed limit.

The 25-year-old Edmonton man was clocked driving a Ducati Superbike at a speed of 197km/h in a 100km/h zone. He is scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on September 20, 2018.

“That was in the evening, it was dark and that is absolutely outrageous. That’s a real safety issue, not only for the motorcyclist, but for other people out using the road and that really concerns us,” said Corporal Laurel Scott with the Alberta RCMP.

Another driver, a 22-year-old Fort Saskatchewan woman, is also scheduled to appear in court after officers found her travelling at 131km/h in a 70km/h zone on Highway 21 at 94 Street.

“There’s a reason when we go back to the city, when we’re talking about the city, there’s a reason that there’s a 70 [km/h] zone. And that’s for everybody’s safety, “ said Scott.

Several violation tickets were also given out to drivers found travelling around 130km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Scott said driving at this speed becomes a safety issue because it starts to compromise the driver’s stopping distance.

“It’s a danger.”

RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down and diligently follow speed limits at all times.