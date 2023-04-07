'A really sober reminder': Way of the Cross walk marks Good Friday and raises awareness for disadvantaged Edmontonians

More than a hundred people gathered downtown on Good Friday to walk, sing and reflect on issues facing Edmonton's most vulnerable citizens.

The 43rd annual Outdoor Way of the Cross returned to Boyle Street after a three-year hiatus, to commemorate the death of Jesus and draw attention to current issues facing the city's unhoused population.

"Part of the message, as we think of Good Friday and we're in church and when we think of Jesus' suffering death, [is] that we remember the suffering and death that's happening on our streets here today."

The long time Good Friday tradition was led by walkers bearing a large wooden cross.

Starting at Immigration Hall and ending at the Hope Mission, followers sang as they walked behind on the way to seven locations in a roughly 2.5 kilometre loop.

At each stop, the group stopped to listen as community leaders spoke on different issues, offered prayers and led a song.

Each location, Mckeon said, represented a different concern for vulnerable Edmontonians, including Indigenous justice, food security, housing and violence.

"Jesus stands for love, stands for justice, stands for people journeying and helping each other and today's the day that we very much remember this," he added.

Shelly, Simon and Rachael Bell have been attending the walk for around 15 years. They said, as Catholics, it's a day to remember the ordeal of Jesus.

The two-hour walk through downtown, Rachel added, is a reminder that more needs to be done to support disadvantaged folks in the downtown core.

"I think it's a really sober reminder of the injustices going on in our city and a reminder to recognize your privilege," said Rachael. "There's things going on in our city that need our time and attention."

While the Good Friday has Christian themes, the event is interfaith and welcome to anyone.

"It's not a religious service necessarily, it's a community service to support people in need," said first-time walker Albert Brenneis.

This year's theme was Hope in the Midst of Crisis, and Brenneis said it's a fitting one.

"They're right on the money as far as I'm concerned," he said. "It's so easy to get so discouraged because everywhere you turn there's something else going wrong.

"But everywhere your turn there's also something else going right, you just have to look for it. You just have to keep that hope."

This was the first in-person Way of the Cross event since 2019.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb