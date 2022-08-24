'A regrettable situation': Councillors vote to close Scona Pool

Edmonton's executive committee has voted to close the city's oldest operating community pool.

In a 4-1 vote, councillors, including Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, voted to close Scona Pool due to the building's worsening condition and growing repair costs.

"I don't think it's fiscally responsible to be putting $6 million into a facility, or more than $6 million into a facility that would have to be closed for a number of months or years even if we do that," Sohi said Wednesday afternoon.

"It is not a decision that any of us takes lightly."

Committee heard from passionate community members on Wednesday who urged them to keep the pool open.

More details to come…