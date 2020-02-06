EDMONTON -- The semi-truck driver that was shot in Mayerthorpe, Alta., Tuesday remains is in serious but stable condition, according to his GoFundMe.

Glenn Creber, 50, was filling out his log book after his shift ended at approximately 1:30 a.m. when three gunshots were fired from a nearby vehicle, his GoFundMe reads. Creber was struck in his chest and arm.

"This random act of gun violence acted out on a veteran Alberta trucker has left our community in shock," the GoFundMe reads.

RCMP are searching for a dark-coloured Dodge Ram pickup truck.

There is no indication the shooter and driver knew each other, police said.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Mayerthorpe RCMP at 780-786-2291 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.