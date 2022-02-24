'A slap in the face': Edmonton mayor reacts to budget 2022

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says he is "disheartened" and "disappointed" that the provincial government largely left the city out of budget 2022.

In January, the mayor outlined "four basic needs" the city needed to help recover from the pandemic, including funding for supportive housing sites and associated services, matching federal funding for transit operations, the city's 2026 FIFA World Cup bid, and downtown recovery.

The federal government announced on Feb. 17 it would help the Edmonton Transit System make up an operating shortfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, provided the province matches the funding. That money was not included in budget 2022.

The city has seven housing sites scheduled to open this year and needed $8.9 million to operate the wraparound health and social supports. Edmonton is approximately 552 units short of its goal of 900 supporting housing unit spaces by 2024.

According to the mayor, Edmonton did not get the $49 million it requested to build more housing and the $25 million needed to provide services for people experiencing homelessness.

Sohi said one of his priorities was to rebuild a positive relationship with the province.

"We have put our best foot forward in an effort to work together for the betterment of Edmontonians," he said on Thursday after the budget was tabled.

"Today, I am deeply disappointed that our provincial government did not show up for us as a true collaborative partner," he added.

"We have Edmontonians sleeping on the streets. We have Edmontonians dying every day from the opioid crisis."

'A SLAP IN THE FACE'

The mayor said Edmonton received "little to nothing" in the provincial budget other than a $5 million grant for downtown recovery.

"This budget is focused on Calgary (and) the rest of the province," Sohi said. "It is neglecting the needs of Edmonton."

Sohi added that no reasons were given to him but assumes "politics" are driving decision-making, "not good governance."

"I can only assume that decisions are being made where UCP MLAs are," Sohi said.

"I have worked hard to ensure that this government understands that we are here as their partners. In return, they gave us a slap in the face. I am deeply disappointed by that."

'PROVIDING BILLIONS' TO EDMONTON

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Scott Johnston, press secretary for Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver, said the province has allocated funds towards five projects in Edmonton.

Johnston said those commitments include:

$2.8 billion for LRT projects in Edmonton and Calgary;

$371 million for a new hospital in Edmonton;

$142 million toward the Gene Zwozdesky Centre redevelopment project at Norwood;

$46 million towards the Misericordia Community Hospital modernization initiative; and

$50 million for the Neuroscience Intensive Care Unit at the University of Alberta Hospital Brain Centre.

"Mayor Sohi may call that next to nothing, but the province is providing billions of dollars in funding to projects in Edmonton," Johnston said.

Some of those initiatives, including the Misericordia Community Hospital and Gene Zwodesky Centre projects, represent previously announced funding commitments.

Total provincial support for LRT in Edmonton is at $1.47 billion over the next three years.

The province is giving $1 million to explore Edmonton's 2026 World Cup bid, but no final call has been made.