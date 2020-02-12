EDMONTON -- There was a collective sigh of relief among Oilers fans following the team’s 5-3 win against the Blackhawks. The win dialed down the sense of panic that followed General Manager Ken Holland’s announcement earlier in the day that the team would be without Connor McDavid for the next two to three weeks, as he’s in Toronto recovering from a quad injury.

The question coming into Tuesday’s game was how the team would fair in the captain’s absence, and who would step up.

The answer: Kailer Yamamoto.

Not to take away from Leon Draisaitl’s four-point night, but Yamamoto’s emergence as one of the team’s top producers is exactly what Draisaitl needs to keep his pace while McDavid is out of the lineup.

The 21-year-old scored two goals Tuesday while playing alongside Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the top line, which also made up the night’s three stars.

“I think he surprises a lot of D [defencemen] with how quick he is,” Nugent-Hopkins said. "He gets beat and all of a sudden he’s right back in there. He’s got a good stick, he’s strong on his stick and he creates a lot of opportunity for us.”

Now averaging just shy of a point per game since getting called up on Dec. 29, Yamamoto seized the opportunity presenting itself with McDavid out of the lineup.

“It’s a huge honour any time your coach has that confidence in you,” Yamamoto said. "To put you in those situations is huge and hopefully I can just build on that.”

While his two goals didn’t have the dazzle-dazzle finishes we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from McDavid, Yamamoto showed a veteran relentlessness, aggressively going after loose pucks near the crease and refusing to let Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner settle and cover it.

“I definitely try and get to the net. I know I don’t have the hardest shot but, you know, I try to get to the net and find those rebounds.”

“He keeps plays alive,” head coach Dave Tippet said. "Even his second goal tonight, the puck was kind of there, a lot of guys see that and they skate by it. He keeps the thing alive and he scores.”

For a team dying for depth just a couple of months ago, Yamamoto has been doing more than his fair share to fill that void.

“He’s contagious a little bit,” Draisaitl described Yamamoto. "He’s so quick on pucks and he steals so many pucks form players and creates turnovers, so it’s kind of contagious for the group I think.”

“Ever since he got here putting him with Leo and Nuge they’ve gained confidence every game, you can see them as a big part of the reason we are having success.” Mike Smith said of the budding star. "And we can split up Leo and Connor in situations where now we have two unbelievable lines that can burn you any time they are on the ice.”

Maintaining this level of production won’t be easy for the young forward; as the spotlight sets in, so too does the attention of the opposition.

“I think by now teams know he’s a good player,” Draisaitl said. “Year by year it’s going to get harder but he’s going to get better too, so like I said it’s great to have him on our team.”

LOOKING AHEAD

While Yamamoto’s first multi-goal game as an NHLer was timely, it came against a struggling team who is last in the central division and had lost four of its last five games before Tuesday. It will only get tougher from here, as the Oilers head east for a three game road trip.

Edmonton will kicks it off against the league’s second best team in Tampa Bay on Thursday before back-to-back games against the Panthers and Hurricanes over the weekend. So while the Oilers are off to a good start, it’s just that – a start.

“It’s going to be a tough road trip,” said Nugent-Hopkins. “These are three good teams that we’re facing but I think tonight will create a little momentum heading in to it.”

Combining for eight points on the night, the new top line will need to continue doing the heavy lifting, but if the Oilers can scale back on mistakes and get meaningful minutes from other players, like they did tonight from the lineup of Josh Archibald, Riley Sheehan and Zack Kassian, who scored the game’s first goal, Tippett is confident the Oilers will be fine during the absence of their captain.

“They set the tone of our team’s work ethic and their commitment to working hard," Tippett said. “They are a good veteran players, they are guys who can lead and guys who understand how we’re going to have to play for us to keep being successful, so they are going to be a real valuable line for us moving the next little while here.”

