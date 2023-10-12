'A statement': Edmonton-based Pride Tape sales take off after NHL ban, co-founder says

A National Hockey League decision to ban rainbow-coloured stick tape has some hockey players and organizations showing their support to the LGBTQ2S+ community.

The NHL recently sent a memo to all 32 teams outlining updated rules around theme nights, which includes a ban on Pride tape.

Edmonton-based company Pride Tape says people are still finding ways to support the LGBTQ2S+ community, even if they can’t show it on NHL ice.

Pride Tape co-owner Dr. Kris Wells said purchases are even higher than during Pride month, selling hundreds of rolls.

"We've been having a hard time keeping up with sales and demands," he told CTV News Edmonton.

"It’s been unprecedented. You know, normally sales spike during NHL Pride nights but I think people are ordering tape to make a statement."

Wells calls the NHL's decision backwards and believes banning the tape makes the LGBTQ2S+ community feel unwelcome in hockey.

Ever Active Schools, a registered national charity, purchased dozens of rolls saying diversity, equality and inclusion matters.

"It was a public response. I think the ban the NHL put out, it’s a very small gesture to pick up 36 rolls of tape that we’ll be able to distribute out to schools," said executive director Brian Torrance.

The NHL has also banned jerseys for themed nights such as military, Indigenous, Pride and cancer nights, a move some players, including the captain of the Edmonton Oilers, have publicly disagreed with.