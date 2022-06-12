'A step up': Tournament gives young golfers opportunity to experience tour play

A group of young golfers with dreams of making it to the pro leagues received the opportunity of a lifetime this weekend with a shot of qualifying for a professional tour event.

From Saturday to Sunday, 18 golfers competed in the MJT Future Stars Invitational event at the Petroleum Golf and Country Club for the opportunity to receive an exemption allowing them to participate in the Edmonton stop of the Canadian PGA Tour.

Each of the golfers had to win a provincial qualifying event in order to play the 36-hole event. The tournament was set up so competitors felt like they were actually at a tour event, with personal caddies and walking scorers.

Darcy Enick, tournament director, told CTV News Edmonton that the event for junior aspiring golfers helps prepare them for a future in professional golf.

"The opportunity for these juniors to be able to earn a spot to play in the PGA Tour Canada event, to actually have that tour experience, is something that they've never seen," Enick said.

"We've really tried to give the kids what the tour experience would feel like," she added. "It gives them that experience and gives them a step up on what they can expect when they move on to go on a tour."