After the long weekend, students are heading back to school, which can be both exciting and overwhelming.

Attending class for the first time or changing schools are big stressors, according to local psychologist Dr. Ganz Ferrance.

“Any anxiety or stress kids are feeling, don’t push it away and say, ‘You don’t have anything to worry about.’ You want to listen to your kids and validate their feelings,” he explained.

In the days leading up to September 4, Dr. Ferrance advises parents to start getting their children into a routine if they haven’t already. This includes going to bed at a certain time and utilizing reading and writing skills.

“There are all these first-day jitters. So they might have a hard time sleeping and be cranky in the morning. You want to do everything you can to set them and yourself up to be successful,” he said.

For younger kids, he emphasizes they may not understand that once they’re dropped off, parents will pick them up a few hours later.

“So you can say, ‘We’re going to school today and you’re going to see these friends and the teacher, and when you are done, mom or dad will be here and we’ll walk home together or get an ice cream after,’” he advised.

For the older students, a break from social media and technology will help them feel calmer and help them adjust better, Dr. Ferrance said.

He added the best way to set up the kids for successful is for the parents to lead by example and share examples of overcoming struggles.

“Parents can also share with their kids some of their own stories, as well as what it was like for them to go to a new school or a new grade – and not just the success stories either.

“If we can make sure we’re calm that helps the kids to be calm as well.”

With files from Nicole Weisberg