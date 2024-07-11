'A taste for everyone': Outdoor comedy festival bringing big names to 3-day run in Kinsmen Park
Kinsmen Park is ready to host thousands of people for what one organizer calls the "Coachella of comedy."
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival returns to Edmonton on Friday with a sold-out opening night featuring Shane Gillis and Andrew Shultz.
Kevin Hart will headline Saturday's show and other big names will share the stage Sunday: Bert Kreischer, Whitney Cummings, Steph Tovel and Lisa Gilroy.
"We expect different audiences every night," said the festival's president Mike Anderson. "Comedy is very different and subjective – It's like fine wine.
"So there's a taste for everyone."
The comedy festival started in Edmonton in 2021. It has since expanded to eight North American cities and has grown from 7,000 to 200,000 visitors per year.
Anderson said it's now the largest festival of its kind, and he credits the event's success in part to the outdoor format and some glowing reviews from former participants like last year's headliner Bill Burr.
"He just raved and ranted on how amazing this experience was, went on his podcast the next morning and talked about that experience," Anderson said. "Right after we got the endorsement of Bill Burr, all the other comedians have started lining up saying, 'We want to play this.'"
The festival can seat 3,000, with space for another 7,000 people bringing their own chairs or blankets.
While Friday's general admission tickets were sold out by Thursday, tickets were still available for Saturday and Sunday.
The show is adult-only and general admission starts at $99.
For more information on the festival, visit the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival website.
'A terrible tragedy': 4 dead in another multiple-fatality B.C. crash
A crash in Keremeos, B.C., Wednesday morning is the latest in a string of fatal collisions, this time claiming the lives of four people, Mounties say.
Trudeau says he still has 'full confidence' in Freeland, but has been talking to Carney
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he continues to have 'full confidence' in Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, but he's also been talking to Mark Carney about entering federal politics.
Relief and closure for victims’ families in wake of Winnipeg serial killer’s conviction
A celebration erupted from a Winnipeg courtroom, spilled onto the front steps of the courthouse and throughout downtown minutes after a judge found serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty.
BREAKING Benji Gregory, former child star on the '80s sitcom 'ALF,' dies at 46
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
'An avoidable tragedy': Calgary woman charged after dog dies in hot car
A Calgary woman is facing charges for the death of her dog, which died after being left in a hot car on Canada Day.
Much of Canada under weather advisories due to high heat, heavy rain, smoky skies
On Thursday, Environment Canada issued weather alerts for 10 of the country's provinces and territories. Here's where warnings are in effect.
Shelley Duvall, actress and iconic 'The Shining' heroine, has died
Shelley Duvall, the intrepid, Texas-born movie star whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's 'The Shining,' has died. She was 75.
'Justice was served today': Winnipeg serial killer Jeremy Skibicki convicted on four counts of first-degree murder
A Manitoba judge has found confessed serial killer Jeremy Skibicki guilty of four counts of first-degree murder, determining he was not suffering from a mental disorder when he ‘mercilessly’ killed four Indigenous women.
'Swarm of earthquakes' rattle off B.C.'s coast, no tsunami expected
Multiple earthquakes were recorded off B.C.'s coast Thursday morning, but no tsunami is expected.
Calgary
-
-
Calgary proceeding cautiously with water restrictions as demand rises during heat wave
Calgary is proceeding cautiously with its outdoor water restrictions, as hot temperatures lead to higher water use throughout the city.
-
'I nearly died': WestJet employee and Spice Girls superfan dances with Mel C
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge health centre struggles to keep the elevators working
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
-
Prep work underway for St. Mary Canal Siphon repair
On June 17, the St. Mary Canal Siphon north of Babb, Mont., suffered a catastrophic failure. Prep work is underway to repair the siphon but it won't be a quick fix.
-
Safety top of mind for Lethbridge summer camps, animals as heat warning lingers
Summer campers at Lethbridge College are trading in sunshine for air conditioning as a heat warning continues to blanket most of Alberta with temperatures expected in the mid-30s.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan under province-wide fire ban in wake of heat wave
The province’s firefighting agency is issuing a province-wide fire ban in the wake of a week-long heat wave, as the hot and dry conditions have contributed to a high fire risk.
-
Canada Revenue Agency order to seize Saskatchewan carbon levy money unusual, experts say
Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan's bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
-
Saskatoon says construction on first bus rapid transit stations begins this summer
Saskatoon city administrators say construction is set to begin on 14 of the first bus rapid transit (BRT) stations this year, and they’re pitching councillors on a name for the service — Link.
Regina
-
Sask. TikTok star 'Bella Brave' receives outpouring of support after return to hospital
TikTok star Bella "Bella Brave" Thomson, who has shared her medical journey with millions, is once again receiving the public's support after developing a serious infection in her lungs.
-
'Testament to the depth of the room': Riders' defence prepared to keep rolling in wake of injuries
When the Roughriders take to the field this week they will be without two defensive linemen in Charbel Dabire and Christian Albright.
-
Vancouver
-
Repairs to Merritt, B.C.'s water system could take 'significant time': officials
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being warned that repairs to a pump station could take "significant time" and are being urged to continue to restrict non-essential water use while the situation is being assessed.
-
-
Air quality advisory ended for Metro Vancouver
Cooler temperatures have brought an end to the air quality advisory that had been in place in Metro Vancouver since Monday.
Vancouver Island
-
Cowichan Valley wineries off to promising start for grape growing
Wineries in the Cowichan Valley say they’re off to a strong summer start for grape production – and are keen to grow their visitor base during an annual festival through the month of August.
-
-
B.C. waters now home to Canada's largest marine protected area
First Nations along British Columbia's coast have announced with the Canadian government the designation of the country's largest marine protected area.
Toronto
-
Thousands of Toronto utility bills impacted due to failing water meter transmission units
The City of Toronto will be replacing all of its water meter transmission units (MTU) after roughly 141,000 devices unexpectedly failed, causing some customers to receive utility bills that are double or even triple what they’re used to paying.
-
Wine Rack says it is seeing 'surge in traffic,' record sales amid ongoing LCBO strike
Wine Rack stores across Ontario are seeing 'record sales' amid the ongoing LCBO strike, the company said Thursday.
-
'I was left speechless:' Group of 27 from Ontario win $500K Lotto Max jackpot
A group of 27 colleagues working at a post-secondary institution in Ontario have won a $500,000 Lotto Max draw.
Montreal
-
F1 terrasse fiasco: Montreal fire inspectors reinstated
The Montreal fire service (SIM) inspectors responsible for closing down terrasses on F1 Grand Prix weekend have been reinstated and did not miss a paycheque.
-
McGill University on consequences for students, divesting after pro-Palestinian camp dismantled
McGill University says it hasn't ruled out expelling any students involved in the pro-Palestinian encampment on its campus.
-
Montreal sponge parks soak up the storm
After over 100 millimetres of rain pummelled Montreal Wednesday evening, some Montreal streets saw less flooding, and sponge parks played a big part in soaking up the precipitation.
Atlantic
-
New designated encampment sites for Halifax homeless 'completely nuts,' premier says
Halifax council's decision to choose recreation grounds in the heart of the city and a wooded south-end park as designated sites for homeless encampments is "completely nuts," says Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.
-
Labatt’s Halifax brewery stops beer production for disaster relief water program
The Labatt brewery in Halifax is taking a break from making beer to expand its water can program for disaster relief.
-
N.S. RCMP officer charged with sexual assault
A Nova Scotia RCMP officer is facing sexual assault charges following an investigation by the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).
Winnipeg
-
-
-
Manitobans, Canadians would support federal fuel tax holiday: Angus Reid poll
Manitobans and Canadians wouldn't be opposed to a federal fuel tax holiday according to new data released by Angus Reid.
Ottawa
-
Two-vehicle collision seriously injures woman in south Ottawa
Ottawa Paramedic Service says one woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision south Ottawa Thursday afternoon.
-
Would-be Ottawa homebuyers remain on the sidelines following interest rate cut, Royal LePage says
Ottawa's real estate market is expected to remain "relatively quiet" through the summer, after the recent interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada did not send would-be homebuyers rushing back into the market, according to Royal LePage.
-
Three youths facing charges after pedestrian struck by pellet-style gun in Pembroke, Ont.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says three teens will be facing weapon-related charges after a pedestrian was shot by a pellet-style gun fired from a vehicle in Pembroke, Ont. Wednesday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
His brother was found dead, his mother was arrested before this baby was found crawling by a highway
A Louisiana sheriff says a one-year-old 'miracle baby' survived two days of sometimes stormy weather before a truck driver spotted him crawling along a roadside the day after his four-year-old brother was found dead and his mother was arrested in Mississippi.
-
-
Barrie
-
Head-on collision in Owen Sound under investigation
Police are investigating a head-on collision in Owen Sound on Wednesday.
-
Evidence disputes delay hearing for Canadian Forces soldier accused of sexual assault
A hearing scheduled for Thursday in the case of a Canadian Forces soldier accused of sexually assaulting a female member at CFB Borden six years ago ultimately didn't proceed as planned.
-
Here's what you need to know about blue-green algae
Some blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins, the health unit warns.
Kitchener
-
Ontario woman found safe five days after being reported missing
Eugenia 'Jenny' Da Silva, the Brantford, Ont. woman who was reported missing after she failed to return home from work five days ago, has been found safe.
-
Arrest warrant issued for Kitchener, Ont. man after 130 kg of drugs seized
Two people, one from Kitchener and the other from Niagara Falls, are facing charges after more than 11 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 123 kilograms of cannabis were seized from shipping containers.
-
Part of Fischer Hallman Road closed due to erosion
A portion of Fischer Hallman Road North in Waterloo is closed in both directions due to erosion caused by heavy rain.
London
-
How is the LCBO strike affecting small-town convenience outlets?
There are numerous LCBO convenience outlets across the province attached to existing retailers, and they're seeing the impacts of the strike.
-
Should Stevenson resign after scathing rebuke from provincial watchdog? We asked some police board colleagues.
A strongly-worded warning from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) doesn’t mean Coun. Susan Stevenson should resign from the London Police Service Board (LPSB), according to two of its members.
-
Police believe witnesses in Holmesville murder have yet to come forward
In a statement from Huron OPP on Thursday, investigators said that they believe two individuals may have information which would help investigators, but have not yet come forward.
Windsor
-
Windsor driver sentenced to house arrest for 2019 crash that killed her brother
A Windsor driver has been sentenced to house arrest for a fatal collision that killed her brother in 2019.
-
Sixth suspect charged related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged a sixth suspect related to the murder investigation of a missing Windsor man.
-
Windsor Jewish Federation concerned over University agreement with protestors
The Windsor Jewish Federation expressed disappointment and concern over agreements reached between the University of Windsor and pro-Palestinian protesters.