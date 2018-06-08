A&W has announced it will get rid of plastic straws by the end of the year.

The announcement comes on the same day an Edmonton councillor, Ben Henderson, introduced a motion to reduce or eliminate single-use plastics from stores.

A&W, the first North American chain to make this move, will instead provide guests with paper straws. The company says the straws last 2-3 hours in a drink before breaking down and biodegrade naturally in 3-6 months.

“Introducing packaging innovations that reduce waste is key to A&W's environmental strategy,” Tyler Pronyk with A&W said. “By using compostable packaging, real mugs, plates and cutlery, we are diverting millions of single-use packaging from landfills every year.”

Montreal banned plastic bags to start the year, and Victoria has a similar bylaw that will begin next month. Henderson’s motion at Friday’s utility committee would study how these municipalities have or will reduce and/or eliminate single-use plastics.

“I’d like to know how effective they’ve been, what the plus and minuses are, and various things we can do to see if we can up our game on this,” Henderson told CTV News on Sunday. “It’s really about trying to reduce those things that we use for 10 minutes and then stay in the environment for another thousand years.”