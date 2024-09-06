Aaron Grymes joins Edmonton Elks coaching staff as team prepares for Labour Day rematch

Edmonton Elks fan-favourite Aaron Grymes announced his retirement from the Canadian Football League on Friday after signing a one-day contract with the Elks.

The defensive back did three stints with the green and gold (2013-15, 2017-18 and 2021-23) and was part of the Grey Cup-winning team in 2015.

Grymes, who most recently played for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, will join the Elks permanently as a defensive assistant and community ambassador.

"Edmonton to me means opportunity," Grymes said in a news release on Friday. "Edmonton is the place that gave me the chance to live out my childhood dream of providing for my family through the game of football. It was the place that got me to the NFL and the avenue that allowed me to have a successful CFL career."

"I'm excited for my new role as defensive assistant and community ambassador. It's the best of both worlds, because it's the two things that I love most and I hope I can bring the same passion and success that I enjoyed on the field, off the field."

During his eight seasons in Edmonton, Grymes recorded 240 defensive tackles, 19 special teams tackles and 12 interceptions in 79 career games.

In 2015 he was named a CFL All-Star before spending the 2016 season in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Labour Day rematch

As Grymes prepares for his new role, the rest of the team is preparing to face Calgary in Saturday's Labour Day rematch.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson has been named starting quarterback for the game, after leading the team to a 35-20 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Labour Day.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Commonwealth Stadium.