Aaron Paquette re-elected in Dene

EDMONTON -

Coun. Aaron Paquette was re-elected in Dene Monday night, CTV News declared.

Paquette had a resounding win with 53.6 per cent of the vote in Dene.

"I'm just so glad that I get to serve my community as we walk ourselves out of this pandemic and into a brighter economic future," Paquette said.

Tricia Velthuizen finished second with 21.9 per cent of the vote and Lana Palmer was third with 16.3 per cent, while Andy Gudanowski and Gerard Mutabazi Amani were fourth and fifth.