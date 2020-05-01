EDMONTON -- v>

The province is set to unveil its new COVID-19 contact tracing app, AB TraceTogether, later on Friday.

The new app is designed to help track spread of the coronavirus using mobile phone technology.

The app will be unveiled during Dr. Deena Hinshaw's usual 3:30 p.m. COVID-19 briefing.

"We must identify all cases, as soon as possible. Identify all locations where spread may be occurring and put measures in place to stop that spread in all those locations," Hinshaw said last week.

The mobile app is a voluntary option for Albertans to help with contact tracing work conducted by health officials.

"Albertans will have a choice about whether to download the app, and all information collected is stored within people's personal phones, not with the government. This app uses Bluetooth to note if you came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The app does not track Albertans' geographic locations. The benefit of this app is in speeding up information gathering to support the contact tracing work that our public health workers are already doing."

Hinshaw added there is no risk to Albertans' privacy through this app and they are keeping in contact with the Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Alberta at all stages of development.

"No concerns have been raised. We expect it will be available to all Albertans in the coming weeks."

Jill Clayton, Alberta's information and privacy commissioner, says she will be closely watching what details the new app will record.