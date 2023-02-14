Abandoned Fort Saskatchewan house damaged in deliberately set fire: police

Police are looking for the person or people responsible for setting a fire at an abandoned house in Fort Saskatchewan.

On Feb. 3, emergency crews were called to the house at 100 Avenue and 104 Street around 12:50 p.m.

The blaze caused significant damage to the interior and upper floor, RCMP said.

No one was injured.

Mounties say the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.