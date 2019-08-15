

CTV News Edmonton





Fire crews were called to a blaze at a house near the stadium on Thursday morning.

The call came in shortly before 3 a.m. for a house on 112 Avenue and 86 Street.

Officials from Edmonton Fire Rescue Services say the house was not occupied.

The fire damaged the houses to the north and south of the original house.

The fire was under control by 3:48 a.m., and crews had it out by 6:45 a.m.

The cause and a damage estimate have not been determined.