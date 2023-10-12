Edmonton

    • Abducted woman found safe, man wanted for kidnapping

    File photo of Shelby Jackson. (Source: RCMP) File photo of Shelby Jackson. (Source: RCMP)

    A woman who Mounties believe was kidnapped from her home in northern Alberta at gunpoint has been found safe.

    The 33-year-old was taken forcibly from a home on the Goodfish Lake reserve on Tuesday by 33-year-old local man Shelby Jackson, RCMP allege.

    Police confirmed the next evening she had been found safe.

    They have obtained a warrant for Jackson's arrest for kidnapping and are searching for him.

    "Shelby Jackson is considered armed and dangerous," Mounties said in a statement. "If seen, do not approach. Call 911 immediately."

    Jackson has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, is 5'8" tall, and weighs about 230 pounds.

    Anyone with information about Jackson's location is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or Crime Stoppers.

    Goodfish Lake is about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News