Abducted woman found safe, man wanted for kidnapping

A woman who Mounties believe was kidnapped from her home in northern Alberta at gunpoint has been found safe.

The 33-year-old was taken forcibly from a home on the Goodfish Lake reserve on Tuesday by 33-year-old local man Shelby Jackson, RCMP allege.

Police confirmed the next evening she had been found safe.

They have obtained a warrant for Jackson's arrest for kidnapping and are searching for him.

"Shelby Jackson is considered armed and dangerous," Mounties said in a statement. "If seen, do not approach. Call 911 immediately."

Jackson has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion, is 5'8" tall, and weighs about 230 pounds.

Anyone with information about Jackson's location is asked to call St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8888 or Crime Stoppers.

Goodfish Lake is about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.