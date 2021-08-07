EDMONTON -- Canada’s women won gold Friday in a shootout to capture a long-awaited and deserved Olympic medal.

A local connection to the team is helping inspire the next generation of players.

Gerry, the father of Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé, was enjoying breakfast as he watched the game with his grandchildren.

The Stony Plain native told CTV News Edmonton he was anxious throughout the match but his nerves settled when the game went into penalty kicks.

“In Stephanie we trust,” he laughed.

“All she had to do was keep us close, and she did. Then when she got the opportunity to close the door, she did.”

Stephanie's father Gerry Labbé wore his Canada jersey Friday morning as he watched the game live with his grandchildren (Supplied)

Stephanie played minor soccer in Spruce Grove and Mill Woods before getting a soccer scholarship kickstarting her career. She attended the 2002 U19 Women's World Cup in Edmonton and knew playing for Team Canada was something she wanted to do.

She played with the University of Connecticut and then played with the Swedish club KIF Orebro for six years. She made her Olympic debut in Rio 2016 where she helped Canada win the bronze medal.

Sweden's Sofia Jakobsson, left, and Canada's goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe battle for the ball during the women's final soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

“This is massive for Canada,” Gerry said. “Absolutely massive.”

“I can only imagine what this is going to do not only for the girl’s program, but you know the boy’s program in the youth coming up.There’s some really good players that helped build and push this team to where it is now so I’m happy for those people too, cause they get to share in this.”

David McCarthy, a coach with Edmonton Scottish United Soccer Club for children aged four to 17, said for many young soccer players in Edmonton, the win meant the world.

“It’s pretty incredible right, and then that’s all anyone wanted to talk about when they came, and some of the people were showing up as things were happening,” he said.

“It just really creates this incredible buzz.”

Some avid youngsters attending soccer camps in the city woke up extra early to watch the game live.

“I do sometimes play goalie too, so it felt kinda like I could be like that when I’m older, just like her,” 10-year-old Juliana Martin said.

Aspiring soccer star Juliana Martin (CTV News Edmonton)

The aspiring soccer star said the win made her want to play even more.

"I just want to get to the best of my abilities," she added. "I wanna show people just because I'm a girl they won't stop me."