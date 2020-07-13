Advertisement
Edmonton News | Local Breaking | CTV News Edmonton
AC/DC shouts out Edmonton's Northlands Coliseum in throwback post
Published Monday, July 13, 2020 12:34PM MDT
In this Nov. 12, 2008 file photo, AC/DC lead singer Brian Johnson performs on the Black Ice tour at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP / Jeff Zelevansky)
EDMONTON -- AC/DC has been in Edmonton a number of times, but the Australian rock band still has fond memories of a show in Alberta's capital 40 years ago.
On this day in 1980, Brian Johnson, AC/DC's third lead singer, made his debut at the Coliseum.
The photo of the billboard shows general admission tickets were $9 for the show on Sunday, July 13.
Johnson left the band in 2016 — coincidentally when the Coliseum closed — and was replaced by Axl Rose.