EDMONTON -- AC/DC has been in Edmonton a number of times, but the Australian rock band still has fond memories of a show in Alberta's capital 40 years ago.

On this day in 1980, Brian Johnson, AC/DC's third lead singer, made his debut at the Coliseum.

On This Day - Brian Johnson's North American debut at Northlands Coliseum in Edmonton ��⚡️#backinblack40 pic.twitter.com/yHfEMhhTkM — AC/DC (@acdc) July 13, 2020

The photo of the billboard shows general admission tickets were $9 for the show on Sunday, July 13.

Johnson left the band in 2016 — coincidentally when the Coliseum closed — and was replaced by Axl Rose.